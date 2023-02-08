EXCLUSIVE: NewJeans Singer Hanni to Front Armani Makeup Globally

PARIS — The K-pop wave is lapping the prestige beauty industry, as Armani beauty signs on Hanni, the lead singer of NewJeans, to be its newest global makeup ambassador.

She will first appear in campaigns for the brand’s new Power Fabric+ Foundation, starting in April, and Lip Maestro Satin lipstick, beginning in May.

“Hanni is a very young artist with a great expressive power and an irresistible and captivating individuality — a contrast that I find interesting,” said Giorgio Armani, in a statement. “She has personality, which for me is the most fascinating trait, always.”

Hanni chimes with the Armani brand ethos, according to Véronique Gautier, Armani beauty global president at L’Oréal.

“The Armani brand has something very interesting and quite paradoxical: It’s the champion of timelessness, but it’s also the champion of being always in tune with the times, with the now,” she said.

Hanni is definitely very much of the now, as a swiftly rising star in K-pop, a genre red hot on the music scene around the world today.

Sometimes referred to as the next Blackpink, NewJeans is a five-member girl group that released its first single, “Attention,” in July 2022. That notched up more than 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours.

NewJeans, which set the record for the highest pre-order volume for a K-pop girl group’s album, has subsequently racked up 5.1 million followers on TikTok, where it has garnered 8.2 billion views under #NewJeans, and 5 million followers on Instagram.

Also on TikTok, #Hanni has had 1.6 billion views.

Last week, NewJean’s “OMG” title track debuted as number 91 on Billboard’s weekly Hot 100 ranking in the U.S., making it the fastest K-pop group to make multiple entries on that chart. NewJeans is the third K-pop group ever to spend three weeks on the Hot 100, after BTS and Blackpink.

NewJeans won the Best New Artist/Top 10 Artist at the 2022 Melon Music Awards and was nominated in five categories, including Artist of the Year, at the MAMA Award 2022.

Hanni is fronting Power Fabric+, a major launch for Armani in China this year. It was introduced first in 2022 in Korea, where it climbed into the top-10 ranking for foundations.

“This formula is a revolution,” said Gautier. “We pushed again the long-wear efficacy of Power Fabric, with a thin, invisible feeling, and comfort.”

The Maestro Satin lipstick, with its thin film coverage, has long-lasting, vibrant color and a new applicator, the executive said.

Beside Hanni, other Armani beauty faces and ambassadors — both established and rising talents — include Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Sydney Sweeney, Zhong Chuxi, Jackson Yee, Regé-Jean Page and Barbara Plavin.