Rimmel London Taps ‘Love Island’ Host Maya Jama as Global Ambassador

LONDON — In its ongoing quest to appeal to a new and more diverse group of customers, Coty Inc. has named British TV personality Maya Jama as the global brand ambassador for Rimmel London.

Jama has inked a multiyear deal with Rimmel London, following ambassadors including Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah. She will be the face of Rimmel London’s latest foundation, which launches mid-summer.

According to Coty, Jama has helped to create the products, which feature a new and innovative skin care technology.

The 28-year-old Jama is an entrepreneur, TV and radio broadcaster. Born in Bristol, England, she is of Somali and Swedish heritage, and is best known here as the host of “Love Island” on ITV2.

The company said it chose Jama because “her vibrant energy and easy-going warmth make her utterly relatable to Rimmel customers everywhere.”

Jama said she took the job because “Rimmel encourages people to reinvent the rules and to love themselves for who they are, which is so liberating. I can’t wait to continue the message of beauty individuality.”

Rimmel’s global senior vice president, Sarah Al Shohaib, said: “Maya is not only a style icon for her generation, but her empathy, passion and strong work ethic also make her an inspiring role model.”

In an interview, Stefano Curti, chief brands officer, consumer beauty at Coty Inc., added that Jama embodies “the vibrancy of London, a city that celebrates individuality and self-expression. She has an inner strength and can connect with multiple ethnicities.”

Curti was speaking in a video interview from China, where he’s been helping to build market share for the Coty Inc. brands and fragrances including Adidas, Gucci and Burberry.

China is a major priority for Coty Inc., which plans to triple its business in the region over the next three years. Curti said China will account for around 10 percent of revenues by then.

He added that China recovered quickly after lockdown lifted earlier this year and that, for certain brands, Coty was making product locally for the Chinese market.

Coty has been focusing on diversity, and multiple definitions of beauty, across its makeup brands in particular.

Max Factor launched the Priyanka Universal Colour Collection in the U.K. in January, and it is currently rolling out across Europe. At the time, Curti said that “inclusivity” was at the heart of the new capsule, which took more than a year to research and develop.

It was co-created with Max Factor brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with the formulations drawn from Coty’s detailed research, and a database of tens of thousands of skin tones.