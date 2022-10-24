All Eyes on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as She Opens a Pop-up With Space NK in London

LONDON — Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty brand Rose Inc. is on a high trajectory.

The model-actress-entrepreneur has partnered with British beauty retailer Space NK on a special weeklong pop-up in London’s Covent Garden to launch her new eye collection.

“It was all about creating an eye shadow that was really, really easy to use. I’m not very good at creating eye shadow looks on myself. I always leave it to the experts,” Huntington-Whiteley told WWD, adding that she favors a natural smudged look.

The duet eye shadow comes in four different palettes now available online. At the pop-up store, customers can get their products customized by illustrator Nina Fuga running alongside three beauty masterclasses hosted by Nikki Wolff; Jason Hoffman, and Katie Jane Hughes.

Huntington-Whiteley launched her beauty brand in 2021, an extension of her beauty content and commerce platform that she started in 2018.

The focus of the beauty brand has been clean, sustainably sourced products with the help of Rose Inc.’s chief executive officer Caroline Hadfield.

The main ingredient in the Satin and Shimmer Duet Eyeshadow; Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum; the Brow Renew Enriched Shaping Gel; the Lip Sculpt Enriched Amplifying Color, and the Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer is squalane, a plant-derived moisturizing agent.

Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the morning opening with the British retailer by wearing a black Prada dress and for the evening soiree, she wore a knit cream dress from New York label Khaite.

“I have an exciting project launching next year in the accessory space,” hinted Huntington-Whiteley, who has previously partnered with Marks & Spencer and Gia Couture on capsule collections.