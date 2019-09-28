After 50 years of fashion, Dame Zandra Rhodes has revealed the secret to her success.⁣ ⁣ Everything begins — and ends — with the prints. They are the alpha and the omega of Rhodes’ collections, and that will never change, said the designer who turned 79 last week, and whose magenta bob is glowing as brightly as ever.⁣ ⁣ During a preview of “Zandra Rhodes: 50 Years of Fabulous,” which opens Friday and runs through Jan. 26, the designer admitted she still walks around with big sheets of drawing paper pinned to her clothing so she can see how her sketches will move on the body once they’re printed on a garment.⁣ ⁣ She is just as resilient today as she ever was: “In fashion, you go up and you go down, and my hope is that I can keep swimming along. You have to find a way to keep going — that’s the main thing.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: Samantha Conti⁣ 📸: Adam Duke .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #wwdfashion ⁣ #ZandraRhodes⁣ ⁣