PARIS — What makeup looks will be the hottest – or coolest – for spring 2020? The fashion shows underway in Paris will be key to unlocking trends.
WWD reports daily from behind the scenes, backstage before the shows, to learn what makeup artists have in mind while fashioning color-cosmetics looks. Keep checking here for updates.
