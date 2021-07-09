Makeup brand TrèStique is relaunching its line with new products, updated formulas and zero-waste packaging that is made from post-consumer and post-industrial recycled materials.

Products will be available on the brand’s site this September.

TrèStique, founded by Intercos veterans Jennifer Kapahi and Jack Bensason six years ago, is best known for its “Face in a Case” slogan.

The cruelty-free, color cosmetics line is packaged in crayon-like containers that fit in a compact travel case. All of the products are two-in-one or feature an applicator or tool, such as their patented Good Vibes Mascara which includes the wand and curler in a single container. The travel cases are made of a post-consumer, recycled plastic water bottle. Cofounder and chief executive officer Jennifer Kapahi noted the recycled travel case was the brand’s “first foray into sustainability” and it sold out several times. That customer response led Kapahi and Bensason to develop cleaner and more sustainable products.

The carbon neutral brand began creating the zero waste concept about a year ago. The products, formulated in Italy, now use a packaging made of the highest amount of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled material that technology allows (an average of 86 percent recycled materials), reducing their virgin plastic usage by 90 percent. Each product has a refill option, which customers can purchase at about a 30 percent discount. The line is now free from ingredients such as parabens, sulfates and fragrances. The new launch will replace all of the current versions of TrèStique’s products.

“The investment in this line is massive. It’s a big risk to change completely all of your packaging and all of your products,” said Kapahi. “But we really felt very passionately that it was not only the right thing to do for our customers and our brand, but also for the planet. We really wanted to do better.”

The cosmetics industry currently produces more than 120 billion units of packaging each year according to Zero Waste Week. Kapahi hopes TrèStique’s innovative product offering will promote other brands to use more sustainably sourced packaging and offer refillable and reusable products.

“With this launch, we will be the most sustainable makeup color brand in the industry, but I don’t think it’s a competition. I think it’s a journey,” said Kapahi. “It’s a movement that can inspire other founders, other vendors, other manufacturers and other customers to care more and do better.”

With this relaunch, TrèStique is also expanding their offerings with six new foundation shades, four new concealer shades, two new eyeliner shades, two new matte lipsticks and two new shiny glaze lipsticks. The newly formulated foundation stick includes a proprietary carrot complex, which protects against blue light, as well as hyaluronic acid and vitis vita actives. The new launch also includes an eyebrow pencil and gel, a clinically tested, 12-hour wear eye shadow crayon, a bronzer stick, a highlighter stick, a mascara and a blush stick, as well as the compact cases.

The brand, which currently has 12 employees, is planning to expand and hire up to seven new team members this year. Kapahi said that over the past year the brand doubled, and industry sources said the new launch is expected to do about $14 million in sales in its first year. While TrèStique is primarily direct-to-consumer, the brand is working with retailers to roll out this new concept.

TrèStique plans to continue to evolve their line in order to stay up to date with clean beauty and sustainability efforts as more technology becomes available, the company said.