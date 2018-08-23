Urban Decay Hosts Funeral for Much-Loved Naked Palette

Urban Decay is laying the Naked Palette to rest.

The Naked Palette, which brought in more than $1 billion for Urban Decay, launched in 2010 and became a catalyst for the current eye-shadow-palette craze. With its Champagne-inspired neutral tones, Naked gained a massive fan base — so much so, one reportedly sold every seven seconds.

The palette was named dead by Urban Decay in a public relations blast earlier today. The cause of death is unknown.

“Saying goodbye to Naked is extremely bittersweet,” said Wende Zomnir, founding partner of Urban Decay, in a statement. “It was a big moment in our history. It’s a little painful to leave your past behind, but it’s also essential to always evolve. I will forever miss Naked, but we plan to turn the grief into even more greatness. Urban Decay will continue to thrive in Naked’s memory and honor — just wait and see.”

A funeral was held in Newport Beach, Calif. in honor of the palette’s legacy — 30 million sold — and was attended by some of its most famous admirers and users, including Kandee Johnson, Christen Dominique, Katy DeGroot, Shayla Mitchell and Chrisspy. Nicole Richie gave the eulogy.

In a rather distasteful move — but smart marketing, nonetheless — the brand is hosting an exclusive sale today for fans to get their last Naked palettes before it passes over to the other side. Urban Decay also filmed the (highly produced) funeral and shared it to its YouTube page this morning. You can pay your respects here.



