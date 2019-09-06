Willam Belli, known simply as Willam, holds many titles.

He’s a drag queen and a reality star, making headlines in 2012 after being the first and only contestant to be disqualified from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He’s an actor, having appeared — often in drag — in a long list of projects, including a recurring role in Ryan Murphy’s “Nip/Tuck” and 2018’s Oscar nominated “A Star Is Born.”

He’s also a recording artist with three comedy music albums under his belt (his second, “Shartistry in Motion,” debuted at number one on Billboard’s comedy albums chart), as well as an author of a 2016 self-help book titled “Suck Less: Where There’s a Willam, There’s a Way.”

Now, he joins the world of beauty, releasing his own, inclusive, “gender creative” makeup line, Coverboy.

“I knew what I wanted to use on my mug but had trouble finding it on makeup shelves,” Willam, who has close to a million Instagram followers and over 200 million YouTube views, shared with WWD. “So, I decided to stop bitching and just make them myself. Problem solved. Plus, free makeup for me.”

The Philadelphia native is launching the collection today at RuPaul’s DragCon in New York City.

“I’m a drag queen,” Willam shared. “I want colors that get attention. The world does not need another palette with eight tans and a blue. Bye.”

The line features a range of six false lashes, including a feathered, polka-dot option, five bold lip colors — a golden hue, baby blue, black, cherry red, bubblegum pink — and four multipurpose, glitter-based gels. Prices are $12 to $18.

“I wanted to do products that don’t require brushes,” Willam, 37, added. “I hate cleaning my brushes. I also knew I had to do a lip product that looked glossy but dried dry so my wig wouldn’t leave red lines all over my face from hair getting caught up. I’m proudest of the lip. It’s perfect.”

The merchandise is available on his site, shopcoverboy.com, and will also be on display on the West Coast during a one-day pop-up and meet-and-greet on Sept. 14 at 1646 North Cherokee Avenue in Los Angeles.

“I like meeting people, cause they tell me I’m pretty, and I just have to say thank you a lot,” he shared. “And they can see the makeup close up.”