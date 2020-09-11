Despite double-digit sales declines in the category over the course of 2020, the fragrance industry had a bright spot Thursday afternoon, thanks to the 2020 Fragrance Foundation Awards webinar, which revealed winners in 25 categories.

The announcement of the winners, which happened over webinar in lieu of the traditional in-person event, kicked off with opening remarks from Fragrance Foundation chairman Jerry Vittoria. He didn’t downplay the state of the industry. “Our fragrance world has been pummeled by the global pandemic,” he said. “It will likely take the better part of next year for the industry to return to business before. We’ve also been impacted by social upheaval in the most profound ways.”

With that in mind, Fragrance Foundation president (and the webinar’s cohost), Linda Levy, made a point to talk about how the foundation was adapting to a new social climate and consumer lifestyle. “We are all challenged both personally and professionally. Fragrance now has an impact more than ever before,” she said. “Fragrance is enhancing our homes, allowing us to enjoy more time in sanitation, and the fragrances worn today connect us to memories.”

Levy also mentioned the foundation’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative and corresponding committee, as well as the lowering of its membership costs for independent founders and increasing membership benefits, such as networking and media visibility.

The awards themselves, cohosted by Levy and author Maye Musk, included a variety of indie founders and industry heavyweights discussing what fragrance means to them. Among the presenters were designer Jason Wu, Rob Smith, Cher, Lionel Richie and Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera, each of whom introduced several categories. Multihyphenate industry player Ignacio Figueras even joined the webinar on horseback.

As for the awards themselves, a variety of independent brands joined the likes of L’Oréal, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and Coty Inc., taking home several awards. Diptyque, for example, won both of the home fragrance categories, and Gucci took home three awards for three different scents. Kim Kardashian West even joined the webinar to accept her award for fragrance of the year: Popular.

Here, see the winners for all categories of the 2020 Fragrance Foundation awards.

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury: YSL Libre Eau de Parfum, L’Oréal, IFF, Anne Flipo, Carlos Benaïm.

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige: Lancôme Idôle, L’Oréal, Givaudan, Adriana Medina, Shyamala Maisondieu, Nadege Le Garlantezec.

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury: Dior Sauvage Parfum, LVMH, Parfums Christian Dior, François Démachy.

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige: John Varvatos JV x NJ Silver Edition, Revlon, Symrise, Carlos Viñals, Nathalie Benareau.

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury: Byredo Sundazed, Byredo, Robertet, Jérôme Epinette.

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige: Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur Eau de Parfum, Coty, Firmenich, Alberto Morillas.

Fragrance of the Year, Popular: Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance (Nude), KKW Fragrance, Givaudan, Nicole Mancini and Rodrigo Flores-Roux.

Fragrance of the Year Hall of Fame: Editions de Parfum Frédéric Malle Musc Ravageur, The Estée Lauder Companies, Symrise, Maurice Roucel.

Fragrance of the Year, Breakout Star: Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum, Puig, Givaudan, Louise Turner.

Bath and Body Line of the Year: Byredo Rose Of No Man’s Land, Byredo, Robertet, Jérôme Epinette.

Candle & Home Collection of the Year: Diptyque 34 Home Collection, Diptyque, Givaudan, Olivier Pescheux.

Candle & Home, Holiday: Diptyque the Lucky Charms Holiday Collection, Diptyque, Givaudan, Olivier Pescheux.

Innovative Fragrance of the Year: Costa Brazil Resina de Breu, Costa Brazil, Natural Resin from the Amazon, the Amazon Rainforest.

Packaging of the Year, Women’s: Eau de Juice Pure Sugar, Luxe Brands in Partnership with Cosmopolitan, Joshua English, Aleks Hadden, PowerShovel.

Packaging of the Year, Men’s: K by Dolce & Gabbana, Shiseido, Dolce & Gabbana.

Packaging of the Year, Universal: Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden The Eyes of the Tiger, Coty, Alessandro Michele.

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year: IFF, Celine Barel, Zoologist Squid.

Indie Fragrance of the Year: Thom Browne 09.27.65 Vetyver Absolute, Thom Browne New York, Givaudan, Rodrigo Flores-Roux.

Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s: Gucci Guilty.

Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s: Paco Rabanne 1 Million.

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print: Why Frankincense Is Suddenly So Smoking Hot, April Long for Town & Country.

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Digital: Guerlain Mitsouko Centennial 1919-2019: The Scented Skein, Ida Meister for CaFleureBon.

Consumer Choice of the Year, Women’s Prestige: Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet, Coty, Firmenich, Alberto Morillas.

Consumer Choice of the Year, Women’s Popular: Cher Eau de Couture, Scent Beauty, Firmenich, Clément Gavarry.

Consumer Choice of the Year, Men’s: Boss Bottled Infinite, Coty, Firmenich, Annick Menardo.

