Ariana Grande is on cloud nine. She has a new man, a new album set to debut next month, and a new fragrance named after one of her favorite things — clouds.

Grande, who turned 25 on June 26, adores clouds so much that she frequently posts images of them on her Instagram, followed by more than 122 million. The pop star and her new fiancé, “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson, sport cloud tattoos. So, when it came time for a concept for her fourth scent from Luxe Brands, Grande merely had to look to the sky.

“I love clouds, and I love this new fragrance. It is my favorite one yet,” said Grande in a statement about her fourth fragrance in conjunction with Luxe Brands. Cloud detours from the whimsical pom-pom attached to the previous three Grande fragrances, to a more sophisticated blue, puffy cloud-shaped stand.

It isn’t only expected to be Grande’s favorite — industry sources estimated it will hit sales of $50 million in the first year, making it the strongest debut in the portfolio. Combined, Grande’s first scent, Ari, along with Sweet Like Candy, Moonlight, and several limited-edition entries, produce retail sales of about $150 million. With the launch of Ari in 2015, Grande proved she could she could shake up the sluggish celebrity fragrance market.

Grande, said Joel Ronkin, chief executive officer of Luxe Brands, transcends traditional celebrity boundaries. “She has connections with her fans that are hard to match. She’s that rare combination being aspirational and also seen as real and down to earth,” said Ronkin. Ronkin added Cloud appeals to younger shoppers hungry for scents. “When you get the right celebrity matched with an authentic brand, you can win at retail,” said Ronkin. “She has a community talking about the brand and how much they love it.”

Cloud will roll into Ulta Beauty Sept.1, just after Grande’s fourth studio album, “Sweetener,” drops in mid-August. Ulta Beauty has the U.S. exclusive. “Since Day One, our guests have loved the Ariana Grande family of fragrances and we expect nothing less with the latest addition, Cloud,” said Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising for prestige skin care and fragrance at Ulta Beauty. Cloud will also premiere at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada, Douglas in Europe and Boots in the U.K. with a wider rollout to prestige doors later in the fall.

Grande has every reason to have her head in the clouds. Her latest single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” made its debut at number one on iTunes in 88 countries. She teased her new fragrance in June just after Davidson proposed with a dazzling pear-shaped engagement ring. “Ariana developed an exclusive preview of the fragrance for her fans available online with the download of her album. That’s Ariana bringing all worlds together,” said Dodge. “She uses her social influence, combining it with her music, to give her fans something special in advance of the fragrance launching in the market and further creating buzz about the brand. Ariana will be very active with the brand throughout the season.”

Cloud ushers in a new brand concept under the Ariana Grande portfolio, with the potential for more introductions under the Cloud pillar. The prices range from $20 for a 0.33-oz. eau de parfum purse spray to $59 for the 3.4-oz. EDP. “We will continue to innovate under both pillars,” said Dodge. “Ariana has so many ideas.”

The fragrance, which Grande had a hands-on approach in developing, includes top notes of lavender blossom, juicy pear, bergamot; a heart of crème de coconut, praline, vanilla orchid with a dry down accented with sensual musks and creamy woods. “She’s very involved in the process and fans can sense that,” Ronkin added.

Ronkin said the fragrance business is changing and brands have to adapt with it. “What you are going to see are different ways to experience a fragrance, whether it is a body mist, a hair mist (which has been a delivery system in other Grande fragrances), a scented tattoo or a personalized scent,” he said promising further developments from Luxe Brands. The innovations in the fragrance industry appear to be working with NPD showing prestige fragrance sales on the mend, increasing 8 percent to $706 million in the first quarter of 2018.