Atelier Cologne Is Pulling Out of U.S., Canada

Atelier Cologne is pulling out of the U.S. and Canada, the brand said in an email to customers on Thursday that was obtained by WWD.

The email said Atelier Cologne is “entering a new chapter for the brand to craft even more modern and elevated perfumes to inspire the next generation of perfume enthusiasts,” and that to “come back with a completely new Atlelier Cologne,” the company will withdraw from the U.S. and Canada by mid-March.

Both online and store operations in the U.S. will be closed. Currently, Atelier Cologne is offering 40 percent off on its website.

Atelier Cologne was acquired by L’Oréal in 2016, during a busy era for niche fragrance deals. At that time industry sources estimated the brand had between $55 million and $60 million in wholesale revenue.

Atelier Cologne was launched in 2009 by Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel, who elevated eau de cologne into fragrances that contained higher concentrations of essential oils, called Colognes Absolues.

A spokesman for L’Oréal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

You May Also Like

Some niche beauty brands have faced troubles post acquisition, especially since the onset of the coronavirus. L’Oréal competitor the Estée Lauder Cos. recently closed down Becca and Rodin Olio Lusso, acquired in 2016 and 2014, respectively.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: