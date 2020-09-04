Bulgari is looking to scale new heights with its newest men’s scent, Bulgari Man Glacial Essence.

To promote the scent, launching this month, Bulgari developed a virtual-reality experience that introduces the perfumer to the user, and then takes the user on a journey scaling and ascending the Matterhorn in the Italian Alps. The experience was created for the press to discover the scent in place of a trip to the Alps that was canceled due to COVID-19, but the company made the experience available for the public this week.

“We had to do something very quickly which broke down the barriers of what we do,” said Daniel Paltridge, president of Bulgari North America. “It was a really quick development because of the situation. Playing in high end, the consumer experience and press is very high on our list of priorities.”

The scent is meant to represent “air” and has notes of juniper berry, Australian sandalwood and Alaskan cedarwood. The glass is packaged in glass supplied by manufacturer Stölzle Masnières Parfumerie SAS that uses renewably sourced electricity.

“We developed Glacial Essence over the last few years, said Daniel Paltridge. “The positioning of it is the environment playing back on the mountains, ice, nature and fresh air and designing a scent that would elevate these emotions as well.”

Glacial Essence retails for $113 for 3.4 oz. and is available in-store and online at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Dillard’s, Ulta Beauty, and online only at Sephora.

Paltridge also spoke of how men are learning to disconnect to reconnect in their fast-moving lives, and this launch is meant to reflect that.

Paltridge said the Bulgari Man fragrance series has been a successful franchise for the company, accounting for 63 percent of Bulgari’s total men’s fragrance business that includes Bulgari Man, Le Gemme, Pour Homme and Aqua Pour Homme.

“Even before COVID-19, especially in the U.S. market, we’re quite bullish about the sales projections for it,” he said. Market sources estimate first-year sales could reach $TK million.

“During COVID-19, we’re pleasantly surprised by how many people are buying fragrances and the robustness of the market,” he added. “What’s happened this year with channels of distribution and online shopping has meant is people have bought and replenished their fragrances. They’ve already tried and use it so they’re used to it. The men’s part is very healthy compared to women. We’ve always outperformed on men.”