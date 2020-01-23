By  on January 23, 2020

MILAN — Bulgari has partnered with leading perfume and taste company Firmenich on a sustainable flower farming project.

Dubbed “Flower Gems of India,” the initiative strengthens the Roman jewelry house’s commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing and production activities for its perfume business by implementing advanced flower cultivation practices in South India.

