LONDON — Burberry is launching a new men’s fragrance with Coty called Hero, and the campaign features actor Adam Driver photographed by Mario Sorrenti.

Hero is the second major fragrance to launch since Coty acquired the Burberry license in 2017, and follows a top-selling women’s fragrance called Burberry Her.

The latest juice is Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s first for the brand. Tisci said creating a fragrance “is such a personal and intimate process, and I especially felt this for Burberry Hero.”

Tisci said he wanted the fragrance to “encapsulate modern masculinity, to play on the essence of primal human and animal instincts. I am so thrilled to have worked with Adam Driver. He has incredible depth in articulating what masculinity means today — how strength can be subtle, and emotions can empower.”

Driver also appears in the film, which was shot by Jonathan Glazer, and shows the actor horseback riding and communing with nature. FKA Twigs has provided the film’s soundtrack, a song called “Two Weeks.”

Hero contains bergamot, juniper and black pepper, with cedarwood at its heart. It will launch on Aug. 2, along with three grooming products — aftershave balm, hair and body wash, and deodorant, all infused with the scent of the eau de toilette. It will be sold on burberry.com, in Burberry stores and through select retailers, the company said.

“Burberry Hero embodies the essence of freedom, transformation and masculine energy, and with this new pillar fragrance for men we are offering an intimate way for our customers to experience the sensory layers of our brand,” said Burberry’s chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti.

Coty CEO Sue Nabi called the new fragrance “a beautiful concept, revealing and embracing the multiple dimensions that exist within all of us. It’s an idea that is particularly fitting of this moment, and it’s also timeless.”

Nabi added that with Hero, “Burberry will continue to be a major pillar of Coty’s prestige portfolio as we pursue our ambitions to accelerate our luxury fragrance business, become a key player in prestige makeup and expand in China. We very much appreciate the partnership between this great brand and Coty.”

For the launch in some markets, Coty will be employing digitally enabled touchless fragrance testing devices. The devices offer retailers access to usage data to optimize product positioning and customer experience. They also aim to reduce fragrance waste, and increase the lifespan of tester bottles.