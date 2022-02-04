Changing of the Guard at Robertet

PARIS — There’s a changing of the guard afoot at Robertet, the world’s largest natural fragrance and flavors maker.

Jérôme Bruhat has been appointed as the group’s deputy chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1. The former L’Oréal executive joins Robertet, where Philippe Maubert is chairman and CEO. Following Robertet’s general assembly in June, Maubert will take on the role of non-executive chairman, while Bruhat steps into the CEO position.

Bruhat spent more than three decades at L’Oréal. Most recently, since 2015, he served as president of L’Oréal in Japan, developing the group’s various divisions there. His other jobs at the French beauty giant included global brand director of Maybelline New York and president of L’Oréal Germany.

In 2021, Robertet generated sales of 606 million euros, up 12.7 percent in reported terms and 14.9 percent at constant exchange rates versus 2020. By division, revenues gained 12 percent for raw materials, 16 percent for fragrance and 8 percent for flavors in the period.

“In a turbulent global economic context, the group has been able to assert its leadership position in all its natural product ranges — a guarantee of its independence — while ensuring that the ambitious lines of development in terms of social and environmental responsibility, that it has set itself, are upheld,” Robertet said in a statement.

You May Also Like

Two of its competitors, Givaudan and Firmenich, had made unsolicited entries into Robertet’s capital, taking minority stakes, in early 2020 and late 2019, respectively.

“The family wants to maintain the independence of the company because it is the only way we can grow and develop the business,” Christophe Maubert, president of Robertet’s global fragrance division, told WWD in an article dated Feb. 11, 2020.

Robertet was founded in 1850 in Grasse, France, and is majority owned by the Maubert family. The company is traded on the Euronext Paris market.

Robertet is fully integrated at each stage of the fragrance and flavors creation process. It has representation in more than 50 countries and counts more than 2,000 employees globally.

For more, see:

Robertet Vows to Remain Independent

EXCLUSIVE: Firmenich Partners With Beauty Retailer Harmay in China

Givaudan Is Raising Prices This Year, Citing ‘Higher Input Costs’