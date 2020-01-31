By  on January 31, 2020

PARIS — Hugo Boss is taking a deeper dive into the women’s fragrance category with the launch of Boss Alive, starting in February.

“I thought this would be a good time, in 2020, because we celebrate the 20 years of Boss woman,” explained Ingo Wilts, Hugo Boss chief brand officer, referring to the brand’s women’s wear activity and the first Boss Woman scent.

