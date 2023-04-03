EXCLUSIVE: Cartier Unveils Vanessa Kirby La Panthère Campaign

English actress and philanthropist Vanessa Kirby is the face of Cartier’s new La Panthère fragrance campaign.

“To express the force of attraction of La Panthère, our choice went spontaneously to Vanessa Kirby,” explained Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Intense and magnetic, she is a free spirit who has the boldness of her convictions, both in her roles in cinema and in life. An actress who takes her destiny into her own hands, determined and ambitious. A strength that she shares with the emblematic panther.”

Behind the scenes of the Vanessa Kirby La Panthère campaign for Cartier. Courtesy of Cartier

Kirby has a long history on stage and screen, shooting to fame and critical acclaim with her role as Princess Margaret in Netflix’s “The Crown.” In 2021 she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress for a Motion Picture – Drama and an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Pieces of a Woman.” The La Panthère fragrance campaign marks the beginning of the partnership, with Kirby expected to become a face of jewelry and watchmaking as well later in 2023.

According to the company, the debut campaign sees Cartier return to its origins of its beloved animal through the heart of a tropical forest, where it all began. Kirby appears from within this green, hidden land, led by instinct alone, and transforms into her alter ego, a feline, the reflection of her personality, both predatory and protective.

Created in 2014, the fragrance brings the chypre family back into the spotlight with a new floral-feline accord: the union of a historic chypre, a mythical animal musk and a fresh, vibrant gardenia. The fragrance was conceived by Cartier’s longtime perfumer Mathilde Laurent.

Behind the scenes of the Vanessa Kirby La Panthère campaign for Cartier. Courtesy of Cartier

“It is such an honor to become an ambassador and embody the wild feminine spirit behind the iconic scent of a Panthère,” Kirby said when the partnership was revealed last December. “To be aligned with a house that has a real appreciation for — and commitment to — philanthropy, women’s empowerment, conservation and arts and culture, powered by the extraordinary team at Cartier, is truly inspiring. They have become a family to me and I am honored to be on this journey with them.”

Kirby has worn the French brand’s creations on several high wattage red carpets and joins a long list of ambassadors at the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand including Austin Butler, Deepika Padukone, Paul Mescal, Jisoo, Emma Chamberlain, Rami Malek, Lily Collins and more. The Vanessa Kirby La Panthère campaign debuts Monday on Cartier’s social channels.