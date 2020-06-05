The Fragrance Foundation Awards are one of the most celebratory nights on the annual beauty calendar, attracting everyone from industry aficionados to stars like Lionel Richie, Tracee Ellis Ross and even Elizabeth Taylor over the years. Of course, due to the coronavirus, this year’s ceremony will look markedly different. On June 4, rather than the swanky Lincoln Center gala, the foundation announced this year’s finalists via webinar, while the winners are set to be announced via livestream in September. Still, we can bask in the glory of ceremonies past, knowing that the words of Tom Ford, last year’s inductee into the foundation’s hall of fame, are more true than ever. “Creating scent is a powerful thing — scent can alter a mood, change an experience,” he said. “Most of the pleasure in my life has been derived from scent. I never met a flower I didn’t like.” Here, photos from the last five years of the Fragrance Foundation awards.

