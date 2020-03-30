By  on March 30, 2020

MILAN — While many cosmetics companies are converting their production to manufacture hand sanitizers to aid the respective countries in fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Argentinian fragrance house Fueguia 1833 is readying the release of its sanitizing perfume collection.

Dubbed Fueguia BioActive Molecules, the range aims to offer the brand’s signature scents in a sanitizing version for skin and textiles.

