Fueguia 1833 Releases Limited-edition Fragrance for Soccer World Cup

MILAN — Special jerseys, apparel capsule collections and disparate merchandise are all ordinary affairs when it comes to soccer, but beauty is about to take the field, too.

Argentinian niche fragrance brand Fueguia 1833 is to release a celebratory scent to mark the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup, which will kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20.

Dubbed Land of Champions, the limited-edition unisex fragrance is intended to pay tribute to former winning countries by using ingredients sourced across Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, England, Spain, France, Italy and Germany. These are mixed with a unique blend of ouds exclusively crafted for the scent to honor the host country, as well.

The result is a green-oud eau de parfum with earthy and smoky accords, which is presented in the distinctive Fueguia 1833 geometric glass flacon and handmade case made of wood recovered from fallen or burnt trees.

Available in 2,022 pieces, the scent will launch next week at 350 euros for the single 100-ml. format at a selection of Fueguia 1833 boutiques worldwide. Ahead of the release in the brick-and-mortar channel, a special drop of bottles signed by the brand’s founder Julian Bedel will be available for preorder exclusively at Fueguia 1833’s online store.

“Land of Champions” by Fueguia 1833.

In sync with the brand’s overall approach — whereby all fragrances are released in limited-edition batches, since they are manufactured according to the natural ingredients’ availability — Land of Champions also comes with a serial number.

The fragrance will not be recreated until 2026, when the next World Cup competition is staged. On that occasion, the juice is to be tweaked to incorporate elements nodding to the 2022 winner, which will be known at the final match scheduled for Dec. 18, as well as to the next host country — or three, since the event will take place across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

The launch of Land of Champions is particularly strategic for Fueguia 1833 in light of its recent push in the Middle East, ignited by the equity investment received from local investor Ilwaddi WLL last year.

Following that deal — which saw Bedel retain company ownership — the brand has started its expansion in the region by unveiling a first corner at Dubai Mall. This year, Fueguia 1833 also opened its first outpost in Kuwait City at Bloomingdale’s and in the Doha airport. The spaces replicate the design concept of the brand’s other international stores — or galleries, as the company calls them — featuring a wooden table showcasing a selection of the more than 110 fragrances in Fueguia 1833’s assortment and an ingredients bar.

Fueguia 1833 at Harrods in London.

In addition to the three outposts in the Middle East, Fueguia 1833 has galleries in Milan; New York’s Madison Avenue, SoHo and at Bergdorf Goodman; Tokyo’s Roppongi and Ginza districts; Buenos Aires; José Ignacio in Uruguay, and Harrods in London, where last month the brand relocated from the first floor to the Salon de Parfums luxury area on the department store’s sixth floor.

Product-wise, Bedel also recently released the “El Mundo de Ouds” collection, including seven scents based on pure concentrations of more traditional ouds from different parts of Southeast Asia and four fragrances based on his own botanical discoveries hailing from South America and New Caledonia.

Founded in 2010 in Buenos Aires, the company is vertically integrated and responsible for the whole manufacturing process. An Argentinian-born botanist, Bedel is directly involved in each step of realizing the fragrances, whose prices range from 270 euros to 1,200 euros for the 100-ml. size.