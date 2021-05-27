MILAN — For the second year, Accademia del Profumo hosted its annual awards ceremony remotely via a 30-minute video livestreamed on the organization’s YouTube and social media channels on Thursday.

Instead of last year’s virtual gold-and-black theater, this time the association’s president Ambra Martone announced the winners from the 19th-century opera house Teatro Alessandro Bonci in Cesena, in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region.

The location was fitting as the event’s annual theme was “La Musica dei Profumi” or “The Music of Perfumes” in English, and intended to highlight the similarities between music and fragrance creation. As result, each category and winner reveal was introduced by artistic clips mixing classical music and ballet as well as historic anecdotes on both disciplines.

Narciso Eau de Parfum Ambrée by Narciso Rodriguez and Acqua di Giò Profondo by Giorgio Armani were named best fragrances of the year in the women’s and men’s categories, respectively, as a result of the votes of consumers. Altogether, more than 142,000 votes were registered and cast through the association’s website and social media and at about 500 perfumeries in Italy.

A VIP jury, which included Italian personalities ranging from Women Management Milan’s president Piero Piazzi to singer Myss Keta, bestowed awards for best communication to Valentino Voce Viva, whose advertising campaign is fronted by Lady Gaga, and Dior Homme eau de toilette, whose face is Robert Pattinson.

You May Also Like

A technical jury, comprising beauty editors and retailers, assigned prizes in seven other categories. Giorgio Armani’s My Way fragrance and Le Male Le Parfum by Jean Paul Gaultier were awarded best olfactory creations, for the women’s and men’s categories, respectively.

Martone additionally bestowed a special prize on Carlos Benaim, the nose behind the My Way fragrance, as his creation achieved the best sales results in the first six months after the launch on the Italian market.

“I want to thank Giorgio Armani: His vision of feminine beauty was my inspiration for the creation of this fragrance,” Benaim said in a pre-recorded speech, additionally acknowledging L’Oréal and his colleagues that helped him with the development of the scent.

Introduced last year, the award for best fragrance of an exclusive line developed by a renowned label was bestowed to Gucci’s A Chant for the Nymph.

The Fils de Joie scent by Serge Lutens and the Chicago High fragrance by Vilhelm Parfumerie were recognized as best fragrances by an artistic perfumery brand and indie label, respectively.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum and the Ferragamo men’s fragrance were awarded for their packaging, with the latter scooping the prize also for best Made in Italy scent in the men’s category. The women’s counterpart of this prize went to Signatures of The Sun Yuzu by Acqua di Parma, which also won the newly introduced award for best ambience fragrance with its Aperitivo in Terrazza scent.