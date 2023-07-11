Master Perfumer Olivier Pescheux Dies at 57

Master perfumer Olivier Pescheux died Monday in Paris at age 57. The passing “after fighting against a long disease” was confirmed in a statement released by fragrance house Givaudan on Tuesday.

A renowned and award-winning perfumer, Pescheux was known for his elegant and luminous olfactive writing, which defined many leading fragrances, including Eau Mohéli, Eau des Sens, Fleur de Peau and Orphéon by Diptyque; Herod by Parfums de Marly; L.12.12 Blanc de Lacoste, and Explorer by Montblanc.

Other highlights include Paco Rabanne’s 1 Million scent, which last year was voted by beauty industry insiders as one of the 100 greatest fragrances of all time, and the Diptyque 34 Collection, which took the “Home Collection of the Year” acknowledgement at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in 2019.

Pescheux was also the nose behind fragrances of marquee brands including Versace and Yohji Yamamoto. In 2018, he joined fellow Givaudan perfumer Nisrine Grillié and the H&M in-house team in creating a fragrance collection of 25 scents for the Swedish fast-fashion retailer.

Born in Paris in 1966, he graduated from ISIPCA and started his career in 1990 by joining Grasse-based manufacturer Payan Bertrand in Bangkok. Upon his return to Paris in 1992, he joined perfume house Annick Goutal, before moving to Kao Corp. in 1993. He joined Givaudan in 1998, returning in 2006 after a brief period at Quest International.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Olivier Pescheux. He has not only been the architect of many of the most beautiful and iconic fragrances of the industry, but also an adored person, dedicated to his art and committed to mentor the upcoming generation of perfumers,” Gilles Andrier, chief executive officer of Givaudan, said in the statement.

“Olivier liked to define himself as a craftsman, and he really was,” echoed Xavier Renard, the company’s global head of fine fragrances. “His ability to transcend any material, to make any ingredient tell new stories, made Olivier one of the most important and celebrated creative minds. He leaves us with a prodigious amount of creations and his bright personality will continue to live through his legacy.”

Oriol Segui, head of fine fragrances Europe, underscored that Pescheux “immensely contributed to shape today and tomorrow’s perfumery.”

“He was loved for his warm and friendly character, his generosity and his boundless artistry. Olivier will be deeply missed,” added Segui.

“Givaudan offers his family, relatives and friends its deepest condolences and also fully supports the community of its perfumers, that we know are particularly saddened at this difficult time,” concluded the corporate statement.