Grace De Monaco Fragrance Collection Sails Into U.K. Market With Harrods

LONDON — The Grace De Monaco luxury fragrance and silk accessory collection is landing in the U.K. at Harrods on Wednesday, as part of an international rollout plan for the luxury house founded in 2021.

Grace De Monaco, which sells fragrance, homeware and accessories, describes itself as a “luxury-for-good maison” and a “new model” for high-end brands. All profits from product sales are destined for the Princess Grace Foundation USA, which supports emerging artists in theater, dance and film.

Harrods will launch with the brand’s signature Promenade Sur Le Rocher collection, which includes white floral notes, bergamot, rose centifolia, ylang-ylang and jasmine.

Sur Le Rocher was developed by Olivier Cresp of Firmenich, and the perfumer Veronique Gabai. The bottles, sculpted candles, porcelain diffusers and packaging were made by the designer Jérôme Faillant-Dumas.

The scents come as a parfum and an eau de parfum, in ceramic diffusers and as scented candles.

In the next months, Harrods will also sell the Danse Étoilée Collection, which features top notes of citrus, rhubarb and cassis blended with lily of the valley, geranium, freesia and roses.

The collection’s silk scarves were also designed by Faillant-Dumas and hand-screened in Italy, with Princess Grace’s signature on the borders. Their designs are inspired by elements of Monaco such as the floral displays and casinos.

Fragrance prices range from 560 pounds for a 30-ml bottle of Promenade Sur Le Rocher Parfum, to 425 pounds for a silk scarf, to 110 pounds for a 250g scented candle with the Sur Le Rocher scent.

The collection sells in the U.S. at Neiman Marcus online, and the plan is to roll out to Neiman’s physical stores later this year. It is also sold online at the brand’s site, GDmonaco.com. Additional partnerships are pending in the U.K. and Asia, according to principals.

The Promenade Sur Le Rocher home fragrance diffuser from the Grade de Monaco brand.

While Grace De Monaco initially launched with fragrance, silks and home, the plan is to expand into other categories including fine jewellery, accessories, sunglasses, handbags and color cosmetics.

Kevin Thompson, the brand’s chief marketing officer, said The Princess Grace Foundation USA launched Grace De Monaco as “an extension of the foundation’s mission, and an important new funding stream.”

The foundation operates under the patronage of Princess Grace’s son, Prince Albert II, “who is dedicated to the enduring legacy of his mother, and to the important mission of supporting excellence in the arts. He continues to take an active role in building the foundation in partnership with the board, CEO and staff,” Thompson said.

He added that Prince Albert was “a deciding voice” in the launch of the Grace De Monaco brand.

Asked about the fragrance ingredients, Thompson said that Cresp worked initially with florals that were favored by Princess Grace herself. “He then built a thoroughly modern rendition capturing her strength and beauty, combined that with the quintessential French Riviera joie de vivre.”

The brand operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Princess Grace Foundation USA, with all proceeds directly supporting the Princess Grace Awards program.

The Princess Grace Awards identify and support extraordinary emerging artists in the arts through career-advancing grants. Over the past 39 years, the foundation has handed out more than 800 awards.

Previous beneficiaries include Jon M. Chu, who directed “Crazy Rich Asians”; the actor Oscar Isaac; principal dancer Tiler Peck of the New York City Ballet, and the Tony Award-winning Broadway actor Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”