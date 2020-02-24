By  on February 24, 2020

LONDON — Harvey Nichols is embarking on a new beauty project, The Fragrance Room, which will be completed at the end of March. The new space will house 100-plus fragrance brands more than 1,600 square feet, and will be double the size of the previous fragrance department.

“We have always been trailblazers in fragrance, most notably starting when we launched Molecule 01 by Escentric Molecule more than 25 years ago and has cemented our reputation as being leaders in new, niche and groundbreaking. Since then, fragrance has been a significant part of our beauty business and it is one of our best-selling categories,” said Jo Osborne, director of beauty at Harvey Nichols.

