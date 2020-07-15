MILAN — Iceberg’s parent company Gilmar Group has signed a 10-year licensing agreement with Give Back Beauty for the design, production and worldwide distribution of the Italian brand’s scents for men and women. Previously, the brand’s fragrances were licensed to Perfume Holding, but both parties decided on an “amicable resolution” of their deal.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Iceberg’s creative director James Long will contribute to the project, whose goal is to enhance awareness of the luxury label.

“Iceberg is growing internationally, also thanks to the great work done to reposition it in terms of creativity and style and made in collaboration with James Long since 2016,” said Gilmar chief executive officer Paolo Gerani, underscoring that the beauty deal will strengthen the brand’s growth.

The launch date for the fragrance developed under the new license has not been disclosed.

Founded by Corrado Brondi, Give Back Beauty controls the Beauty and Luxury distributor and brand developer of prestige cosmetics. Comprising two divisions, dedicated to selective and niche brands, respectively, Beauty and Luxury distributes labels including Elizabeth Arden, Coach, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Chopard as well as The Harmonist, Malin + Goetz, Min New York and Moresque, to name a few.

Along with managing its house brands, Iceberg and Ice Play, Gilmar Group produces and distributes the collections of brands including Vivetta and Paolo Pecora. In addition, the company controls 30 percent of No. 21, the advanced contemporary label established and designed by Alessandro Dell’Acqua.

Iceberg first appointed Long as its men’s wear designer, succeeding Federico Curradi, at the end of 2015. With his first men’s efforts for the label, the British talent established a contemporary, playful aesthetic that resulted in young and fun lineups heavy on sportswear and casualwear staples. Six months later, the company handed him the creative direction of Iceberg’s women’s wear line, which was previously designed by Arthur Arbesser.