Jean Amic, Former Givaudan CEO, Dies at 87

PARIS — Jean Amic, a former chief executive officer of Givaudan, who was among the most dynamic, charismatic figures to occupy the global perfumery stage during the second half of the 20th century, died Wednesday at age 87.

“This is a profound loss of an exceptional person,” said Gilles Andrier, CEO of the Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier, in a statement. “Jean and I have collaborated for many years. He guided me and initiated me in the fundamentals of this magic industry. I had kept a very close relationship with him until today, and he continued to inspire me, always more interested at looking at the future than the past.”

In a WWD article dated March 6, 1998, Amic is quoted as saying: “People who long for the past are those who basically are scared of tomorrow.”

Givaudan remembered Amic for his directness, sharp mind, unique sense of humor and as being an unconventional leader.

“He served as a mentor to many of us, and will be forever grateful for his years of leadership, the many lessons he taught us along the way and his immeasurable contributions,” the company said.

Amic, who was born in Paris in 1935, left a rich impression in the world of perfumery.

He was a direct descendant of the Roure company’s founder, who established that fragrance house in 1820. Jean Amic was the son of Louis Amic, who has been credited with developing perfumes for fashion designers, paving the way for the fine fragrance industry of today.

Jean Amic joined Roure in 1962, after studying mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the U.S. Then, from 1964 to 1970, he led management of the Roure-Dupont center, based in New York. After, Amic took the company’s reins.

“He was combining a unique commercial sense with a deep knowledge of perfume design supported by a remarkable sense of smell, which allowed him to reveal a unique talent in the direction of creative teams,” said Givaudan.

Amic was at the heart of perfume hits such as Rive Gauche and Opium, by Yves Saint Laurent; Christian Dior’s Poison; Calvin Klein’s Obsession, and Cacharel’s Loulou.

After Roche merged its Givaudan and Roure subsidiaries, in 1991, Amic was appointed CEO of Givaudan. He served in that job until 2000, when Givaudan was spun off and became a public company.

Amic departed from Givaudan’s board in 2002.

In that WWD article from March 6, 1998, near to his retirement, the executive was quoted as saying: “What I’ll miss is the people aspect. Your heritage is the quality of people you leave there.”

In the article, he called fragrance as being, for the most part, “a reflection of lifestyle.”

“He was one of the last fragrance lovers,” said Yves de Chiris, then vice president of fine fragrances at Quest International, at the time. “He adored his business, and he was good at it.”

Amic is survived by his wife and two children.

Information regarding funeral plans could not immediately be learned.