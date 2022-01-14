Laura Harrier, Jacob Elordi Front New Boss The Scent Fragrance Campaign

LONDON – The Boss flagship fragrances are relaunching with two new testimonials and a fresh pitch to Gen Z and young Millennial audiences.

Coty Inc., which manufactures the Boss: The Scent Le Parfum fragrances, has tapped the Australian actor Jacob Elordi, star of the “Euphoria” series, and American actress Laura Harrier, of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “BlacKkKlansman,” for the new campaign, which breaks this weekend.

The campaign film was directed by Marco Prestini.

Coty described the fragrances as a “reinterpretation” of the original scents, but with “unique” formulations. The concentration is 18 percent for the men’s fragrance, and 20 percent for the women’s. Coty said the two juices offer a “heightened interpretation” of the original scents.

“With demand for prestige fragrance increasing, this is an exciting launch for Boss that builds on the brand’s heritage while unveiling this new chapter, three years since the last campaign,” said Coty chief brands officer, Prestige, Constantin Sklavenitis.

The new Boss The Scent fragrances, which launch on Jan. 15, along with a campaign starring Laura Harrier and Jacob Elordi.

He added that Coty wants to build on the brand’s “global recognition and authentic connection with consumers globally. At Coty, we know the power of fragrance. It has the ability to lift moods and evoke feeling.

“Boss Parfums is dedicated to the power of attraction and feeds into consumers’ appetite for fantasy, passion, and sensuality,” he continued. “We believe this is the scent that younger, 18-plus consumers are looking for, as it taps into a new dimension of seductive intensity.”

The fragrances will be rolled out across the brand’s key fragrance markets, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France. It will also be available at Europe Travel Retail in the Nordics.

Pre-launch started at the beginning of January in France and the U.K., while the fashion house plans to reveal the campaign and talent on Jan. 15.

Harrier said she felt “honored and excited” to continue her relationship with Boss.

“In this campaign, the Boss woman is more aware of her presence and sensuality than ever before, and I’m excited to explore this new dimension of seduction,” she said. Harrier is also one of the faces of the Boss Alive fragrance, alongside Emma Roberts, Bruna Marquezine and Chloe Bennet.

Laura Harrier in the new Boss The Scent campaign. Courtesy Image

Elordi said that growing up, he always admired the Boss ambassadors. “To now be in a similar position, I am very humbled and excited for what’s to come,“ he said.

Boss The Scent Le Parfum for Him comes in 50 ml. and 100 ml. bottles with prices ranging from 89 euros to 119 euros in Europe, while the women’s is available in 30 ml. and 50 ml. bottles, priced from 71 euros to 100 euros.

Coty described Boss The Scent Le Parfum for Him as a “powerful reinterpretation” of the ambery signature fragrance with iris, leather, ginger and Maninka fruit notes. The taupe bottle is set within a rose gold cage and encased in a taupe box.

Boss The Scent Le Parfum for Her has also preserved the ambery signature of the original scent. In addition, it has spicy top notes of pink peppercorn, followed by orange blossom and vetiver. It also includes airy Akigalawood, a Givaudan registered trademark note, and has a profile resembling patchouli.

Jacob Elordi in the new Boss The Scent campaign.

The jewel-shaped bottle is plum-colored and has a light-reflecting cap with a rose gold finish. The box is a deep plum color.

Boss The Scent for men was originally launched in 2015 under the brand’s former licensee Procter & Gamble Prestige. The first iteration had notes of ginger, lavender and leather, and also marked the perfume debut of the Maninka fruit, from an African plant also called the snuff-box tree.

The Boss women’s counterpart launched in 2016, also under P&G Prestige. The eau de parfum had a mix of peach and freesia top notes, a base of roasted cocoa and a heart of osmanthus, a flower likened to apricot and peach.

The Boss men’s scent range made its first foray into fragrance in 1985. Coty completed its merger with Procter & Gamble Co. Inc.’s Speciality Beauty Business in 2016.

