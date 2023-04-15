EXCLUSIVE: L’Objet Forays Into Personal Fragrances

L’Objet is getting personal.

The home fragrance and design brand is entering into the personal scent space for the first time.

The collection, which launched today, includes four nature-inspired eau de parfums: Oh Mon Dieu!, evoking the spirit of Paris in 1969, Bois Savage, reminiscent of a wet forest scent, Rose Noire, a mix of roses, and Côté Maquis, meant to remind wearers of a sunny Mediterranean day, all $160 or $250.

“I’m extremely inspired and fascinated by fragrance and its effect on us and our emotions, our moods and how it can throw you into a place or space in time. That was the motive behind it [the eau de parfum collection],” Elad Yifrach, founder and creative director of L’Objet, noted.

Although L’Objet has made a name for itself in the home fragrance and design space since its 2004 launch, personal eau de parfums were always on the horizon for Yifrach.

“We’ve always been in the home fragrance category and, and it’s been a very big passion of mine,” Yifrach said. “As we’ve developed it over the years and started to work with a house nose and really forged this philosophy of wanting to touch the five senses with everything that we do, it was very clear that that would be the end goal.”

However, Yifrach wanted to take the customer on a scent journey of sorts, starting with the home, to ensure each launch was authentic to the brand. Part of this journey was the apothecary, which launched in 2018, bringing bath and body scents to the brand for the first time.

Similar to L’Objet’s approach to design, the fragrances are carefully crafted with the best materials. The new eau de parfum collection, which has been in development for the past four and a half years, uses high quality raw materials and natural ingredients, which Yifrach identifies as a key differentiator.

“It’s more unique in its approach. It’s the kind of richness in experience, but then simple in the way that you perceive what you’re smelling. It’s complex yet simple at the same time,” he told WWD.

The four eau de parfums, as well as a $40 discovery set, will be available on L’Objet’s website, as well as at Bergdorf Goodman with plans to expand into other retailers in the future.