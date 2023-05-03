Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose Gains Series A Investment

Henry Rose, the genderless fine fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfeiffer, has gained a Series A investment led by Sandbridge Capital, its first external investment since its launch in 2019. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since launching with five fine fragrances via a direct-to-consumer model, the brand, which discloses 100 percent of its ingredients has now grown to include 11 fine fragrances and multiple product categories, including home and body. Last month, it unveiled a body cream collection featuring body lotions in six of the brand’s scents.

Henry Rose is available in Credo, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom among others.

“There is a tangible groundswell among consumers for ingredient transparency paired with timeless storytelling across the clean beauty landscape. Michelle has thoughtfully captured this balance,” said Ken Suslow, founder and managing partner of Sandbridge Capital, of the investment.

Henry Rose Courtesy of Henry Rose

Pfeiffer, the creative director of Henry Rose, added: “We partnered with Ken and the Sandbridge Capital team not only for the expertise they provide as beauty industry investors, but also for their commitment to our brand’s mission. This partnership underscores our shared belief that greater transparency is the future and everyone has the right to know what’s in the products they use.”

According to a statement, the funds raised will be leveraged to further grow Henry Rose’s retail distribution, expand its team, and fuel marketing efforts to increase brand awareness. It recently tapped Yard NYC to develop the brand’s first major advertising campaign, set to be unveiled early this Summer. The campaign will debut with a billboard in Times Square, with additional rollouts planned.