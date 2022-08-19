Molton Brown and the Prince’s Trust Come Together on International Youth Day

LONDON — Smells like good philanthropy.

Luxury British fragrance brand Molton Brown has partnered with Charles, Prince of Wales’ charity The Prince’s Trust.

The two organizations will launch a mentoring program that helps disadvantaged young people in the U.K. for an initial period of three years.

Molton Brown will be fundraising the project, while their team will help pupils by offering career advice on their résumés and interview preparations. The brand will also be inviting a variety of guests from different fields within the beauty industry to conduct employability sessions.

‘‘We’ve always been passionate about making a positive impact for the world around us, from our sustainability journey to our charity work. The Prince’s Trust embodies many values we hold dear, such as a proud British heritage, celebrating individuality and most of all, a duty of care for our people. We hope this is a long-lasting relationship and we’re looking forward to shaping an impactful future for everyone,’’ said Beatrice Descorps, vice president of marketing at Molton Brown.

“Extending a helping hand to young people is now more important than ever. This meaningful partnership gives our employees the opportunity to personally give back and nurture talent so everyone can shine to their brightest potential,’’ added Carrie Harris, HCD director at Molton Brown.

Since 2020, The Prince’s Trust has made a firm effort to shine a light on the creative industries. In November 2020, the charity announced a collaboration with Yoox Net-a-porter dubbed the Modern Artisan, bringing together design students from the U.K. and Italy in order to exchange cultures.