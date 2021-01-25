Inter Parfums Inc. has reported an increase in holiday perfume sales.

The company, which makes fragrances for Jimmy Choo, Coach, Montblanc and other brands, saw a 3.5 percent lift in sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31, to $184 million.

European sales were up 8.1 percent year-over-year, to $129.6 million for the quarter, while U.S. sales were down 8.8 percent, to $44.4 million in the quarter.

Inter Parfums chairman and chief executive officer Jean Madar said sales “exceeded expectations” and that several brands did particularly well. Montblanc posted a 9.8 percent increase, Jimmy Choo posted a 13.4 percent rise, Coach saw an 18 percent increase and Anna Sui grew sales by 62.3 percent, Madar said.

“Our 2021 new product pipeline is abundant, with new entrants for our European operations that include women’s scents for the Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Lanvin and Rochas brands,” Madar said. In the U.S., there will be new fragrance duos from Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, as well as women’s scents for Anna Sui, Guess, CMC and Oscar de la Renta.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, perfume sales were hit hard from stay-at-home orders. But they started to rebound later in 2020, and numbers from the NPD Group showed U.S. prestige sales gaining 1 percent for the third quarter, to $826.2 million.

