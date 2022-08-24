The Smell of Royalty: Prince Charles and Penhaligon’s Collaborate on a Scent Inspired by Highgrove Gardens

LONDON — A royal scent.

British perfume house Penhaligon’s has always had royal associations. Its founder, William Henry Penhaligon, was the court barber and perfumer to Queen Victoria.

After Queen Victoria’s death, Penhaligon created the company’s longest surviving scent for the Duke of Marlborough named Blenheim Bouquet as an ode to Blenheim Palace. The bespoke fragrance turns 120 this year.

Now, the brand has collaborated with Charles, Prince of Wales, on a fragrance called Highgrove Bouquet, inspired by his private residence with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. One of the main ingredients used in the fragrance is weeping silver lime, which grows in the couple’s garden.

Highgrove Gardens opens every year between April and October to allow visitors a sneak peek into Charles and Camilla’s life in the English countryside.

The proceeds of the fragrance will be donated to The Prince’s Foundation, with 10 percent of proceeds to help fund the charity’s training and education programs, including those in heritage crafts, traditional arts, horticulture, fashion and textiles, and sustainable food and farming.

The prince has been strengthening his ties with the beauty industry. He recently announced a three-year mentoring partnership with luxury brand Molton Brown for disadvantaged young people in the U.K.

The project with Penhaligon’s factors in Prince Charles’ sustainability efforts. The collaboration has replaced plastic with 100 percent recycled and recyclable paper and sugar cane eco-foam, and printing uses all organic ink, free of mineral oils.

Penhaligon’s other famous royal connection is Diana, Princess of Wales, who used to wear the brand’s Bluebell fragrance and would often spritz it on the inside of her blazers.