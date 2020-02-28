Almost a year after taking the helm as global president of Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Alexandre Choueiri is starting to unroll his vision for the brand, starting with its largest franchise, Polo Blue.

Next week will see the launch of a new campaign for the scent, one that taps into Choueiri’s vision of creating an authentic connection with the brand’s raison d’être, as well as a new flanker, Deep Blue, developed with perfumer Carlos Benaim.