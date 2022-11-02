Rémy Cointreau Launches Into Fine Fragrance

PARIS — Spirits and perfumes have lots in common — maceration processes and “bouquet” descriptors among them. So it should come as no surprise that the house of Rémy Cointreau would launch into the world of fine fragrance.

The storied French spirits-maker has created a new brand for the occasion: Maison Psyché.

“Maison Psyché is enshrined in the belief that the most remarkable creations are born when exceptional terroirs and the alchemy of masters’ and artisans’ savoir-faire come together,” Rémy Cointreau said in a statement.

For the project, it was a meeting of the minds and creative talents of Maison Rémy Martin’s cellar master Baptiste Loiseau and Firmenich perfumer Sophie Labbé.

Maison Pysché’s first collection is comprised of five fragrances, which were left to age in small oak casks in the Maison Rémy Martin cellars in Cognac, France. Those oak containers were especially designed by Seguin Moreau, specialized barrel-makers for almost two centuries.

“Using wood and the mastery of time to reveal the essence of the materials is an art practiced since time immemorial by the House of Rémy Martin,” wrote Rémy Cointreau. “This art thus contributes to the creation of new fragrances whose longevity on the skin and olfactory richness have no equal.”

The Maison Psyché bottles are made of Baccarat crystal decorated with gold. Certain pieces also come spangled with diamonds and numbered in very limited series.

“The creation of Maison Psyché is the fulfillment of a wonderful dream — the dream of reinventing la grande parfumerie in the 21st century and restoring its prestige by connecting it to the traditional and time-honored expertise of exceptional spirits,” said Francesco Riosa, chief executive officer of the fragrance brand.

“[The] Maison Psyché range is a natural extension of our activities,” said Eric Vallet, CEO of Rémy Cointreau Group.

Maison Psyché fragrances, sold starting at 5,500 euros a bottle, are only available in France, through Rémy Cointreau’s private client directors.

In 2023, the perfumes will then be rolled out to the U.S. in January, Malaysia and Singapore in March, and the U.K. and Switzerland in April. The launch in China is expected to take place in May.