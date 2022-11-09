Scent Beauty Picks Up Sparti Scents License

Scent Beauty has picked up a new license.

The fragrance company, founded by industry veteran Steve Mormoris, is adding Sparti Scents to its growing portfolio of brands, which currently include Dolly Parton, Cher, Whitney Houston and Stetson, among others. Terms of the licensing deal were not disclosed.

Sparti Scents was incubated by ScentInvent Technologies, cofounded by Abby Wallach and Caroline Fabrigas. The brand was developed around a proprietary solid perfume stick that can be twisted up and applied to skin.

“We always want to be pursuing culturally relevant brands above all to really lead the market,” Mormoris said. “Abby and Caroline are passionate founders with a great sense of product innovation and also a great sense of branding, and our priority is to bring a new form of fragrance to the world — one that’s glide-on, portable but that provides a concentrated fragrance experience.”

Spari’s prices range, depending on size, from $14.97 to $28, and they are sold on the brand’s website, as well as at Walmart. Accessibility is key, given the age of its prime demographic. “The idea was always that we would create a brand that speaks to Gen Z in a way that no one really has done before,” Wallach said. “This is a new experience and a new way to celebrate fragrance.”

Though solid perfumes are not new, Fabrigas noted a few differentiators of the brand’s technology, such as concentration and skin care benefits.

“We’ve got a 15 percent fragrance load here, so it does act like a fine fragrance. But the payoff is a smooth, silky, velvety finish,” she said. “It’s unlike a rollerball that sometimes can be a little bit oily, it has a smooth finish with no extra spray or downtime. It also has hydrating ingredients and antioxidants.”

The product is also alcohol-free and biodegradable, according to a statement.

The brand carries three different scents — Dance Sparti, Spring Sparti and Love Sparti — though Mormoris plans to implement the technology across Scent Beauty’s brand portfolio.

Mormoris’ game plan for the business starts with ramping up retail partnerships and adding more scents before implementing Sparti Scents’ technology across his brands. “Our idea is to take this product and actually adapt it for worldwide distribution,” he said. “We will add new fragrances appealing to what I call the TikTok generation.”

Industry sources estimate the brand’s sales volume in 2023 will hit $20 million at retail, with potential for that to double in 2024, pending international distribution.

ScentInvent Technologies previously signed a licensing deal with WWP Beauty in 2020. The company confirmed that that deal is no longer exclusive, though WWP Beauty is still a manufacturing partner.