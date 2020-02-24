By  on February 24, 2020

Tommy Hilfiger has had music on his mind for his entire career.

The American designer launches on March 1 a new men’s prestige fragrance, Impact, that is born from his love for music that dates back to the days of Jimi Hendrix, The Who and the Rolling Stones, who he had collaborated with a few years ago.

