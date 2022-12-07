Amber Fillerup’s Dae Closes $8 Million Series A

Influencer Amber Fillerup Clark’s Dae Hair has raised a $8 million Series A funding.

The raise was led by Verity Venture Partners, cofounded by Tina Bou-Saba and Matt Levin, with participation from Digital Brand Architects, Whitney Port, Aimee Song, Christine Andrew, and with continued participation of existing investor Willow Growth Partners. The round brings the brand’s total funding to $10.6 million, as Dae raised a $2.6 million seed round last year.

Jenny Son, Dae’s president who joined the brand in 2021, told WWD that the company wasn’t actively searching for an investment, but that there has been a lot of outside interest in recent months. “In terms of the raise, for 2022 we really didn’t set a goal to go into a Series A. With the growth of the clean beauty category, there has been significant amount of interest from investors within clean and especially in the hair category so we were very fortunate to have been in this space where we weren’t seeking it out. It was really kind of the right time, the right partner. So for us the intention wasn’t ever to necessarily go out this year.”

Fillerup, who founded the clean and vegan hair care brand in 2020 and has an exclusive retail partnership with Sephora, added that she chose Verity Venture Partners, already an investor, for this round as it felt like a natural partnership.

“In talking to so many investors there was just something about both of them where I felt totally relaxed and myself like I was just talking to friends,” she said. “Sometimes when you’re talking to investors, I don’t know if it’s my own insecurities or if it’s them intentionally trying to intimidate or make it uncomfortable, but a lot of times it can have that uncomfortable feeling like you’re in a job interview or something and with them it didn’t feel like that. It really just felt so natural. They totally got my vision. We’re both so excited about the brand and so in talking to them everything just happened so naturally because I really do feel like I’m just friends with them.”

As for what the funding will be used for, Son said Dae will hire more staff, support its Sephora partnership, as well as launch further advertising campaigns. Dae’s current hair care assortment includes shampoos and conditioners, along with multitasking styling and treatments products to create a simple daily hair care ritual.

Of its investment, Verity Venture Partners’ Bou-Saba said: “Dae has proven its potential to scale, based on its rapid rise in the prestige hair care category. The brand is one of the fastest-growing, most capital-efficient that we have seen at this stage in beauty. We are thrilled and honored to partner with Amber, Jenny and the Dae team on this exciting next phase of growth.”

Deborah Benton, managing partner of Willow Growth, added: “As an investor, it’s rare to find a powerful brand that delivers such highly efficacious and restorative results, all under an exquisite brand aesthetic that celebrates and elevates positivity and self care. This potent and compelling value proposition has broad appeal that resonates widely across all demographics.”

Dae declined to disclose revenue figures, but told WWD that it is doubling the business from 2021 to 2022.