MILAN — Beautick is in expansion mode.

The Milan-based company, which offers hair and beauty services to global fashion houses and celebrities, as well as private clients, is looking both West and East to grow in the sector.

Beautick was established in 2013 by hairstylist Beppe D’Elia and in February 2020 welcomed on board a new stakeholder, New York-based p.r. consultant Matilde Carli, who now holds the role of executive director. The beauty company recently opened offices in New York and Shanghai.

“I’m very grateful to Beppe for giving me the chance to live this new adventure with him,” said Carli, who spent the first lockdown in the mountains and had the opportunity to dive deep into the world of beauty. “I come from the fashion industry, so I wanted to learn more and understand more about the world of beauty. What I think is highly intriguing about the beauty industry is that it can create perfect matches with an array of other industries, not only fashion, but also food and design, for example.”

According to Carli, the future development of Beautick will be focused on a very inclusive approach to beauty. “Thanks to our direct presence in Europe, the U.S. and Asia we have the privilege to work with excellent local teams that can advise us on the specific needs of their clients.”

This inclusive, multicultural approach will also guide the creation of Beautick’s in-house hair product line, which is expected to be launched in 2022.

“We really hope to be able to host a dinner at Paris Fashion Week next September, where we plan to engage exclusively with the Black and Asian communities,” Carli said. “We want to become a point of reference for them in the world of beauty, delivering them services and products exalting their own peculiar characteristics. We don’t believe in offering a single point of view, but we believe in offering a dedicated, customized service.”

Beautick, which works with many of the world’s leading fashion houses, spanning from Fendi to Dolce & Gabbana and Moncler, also aims to expand its portfolio of collaborations with mass-market labels. “We recognize that there are so many mass market brands in the world that are delivering incredible visual contents in huge quantities and we don’t want to loose the opportunity to work with them,” Carli said.

At the same time, Beautick, which has a luxury salon in Milan with private rooms where clients have access to a range of treatments, also wants to expand its network of beauty destinations. “We are in talks with a high-end chain to join forces,” Carli said.

Leveraging on D’Elia’s know-how of the industry, Beautick operates an internal talent agency, representing photographers, make-up artists and hair stylists. “This reflects Beautick’s authentic holistic approach to the business in an industry where service must be always king,” Carli said. “The pandemic severely hit the industry but it also offered us a lot of opportunities to think out-of-the-box and reconsider our strategies. We are ready to take up the challenge and we are so optimistic about our growth potential that in six, seven years we expect to be able to go public.”

