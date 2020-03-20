By  on March 20, 2020

Bob DeBaker has joined Luxury Brand Partners as group president of specialty retail, WWD has confirmed.

In the role, DeBaker will oversee hair brand IGK and a not-yet-announced new brand from the incubator. DeBaker has worked with Luxury Brand Partners before, when he was president and chief executive officer of Becca Cosmetics, which was purchased by the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. in 2017. DeBaker has also led Korres on and off through his career, and has held senior roles at Chanel, Lauder and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

