Bread Beauty Supply Raises Seed Funding Round

Hair care line Bread Beauty Supply has raised a multimillion-dollar seed funding round, led by Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund focused on supporting women of color entrepreneurs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bread, which offers a range of clean products specifically designed for textured and curly hair, was launched three years ago by Maeva Heim, a Black Australian woman and beauty industry veteran who struggled to find brands that resonated with her when she transitioned from relaxed to natural hair.

The brand launched on sephora.com and on its own website, BreadBeautySupply.com, with three stock keeping units. Currently it has eight skus including Hair Cream, $28; Macadamia Oil, $28, and Mud Mask, $34, and is available in a range of retailers such as Sephora, Ulta, SpaceNK, Selfridges and Farfetch.

“We are incredibly proud to support Bread Beauty Supply on their trailblazing journey to revolutionize the hair care industry,” said Arian Simone, general partner at Fearless Fund about the investment, the terms of which were not disclosed. “Their innovative products and unwavering commitment to inclusivity have impressed us from the start. As a venture capital firm dedicated to empowering women of color founders, we are elated to support Bread’s mission and are confident in their potential to create a meaningful impact.”

With this new investment, Bread plans to further expand its product line, enhance its research and development capabilities, and strengthen its distribution channels to reach a wider customer base. The funds will also be allocated to growing the company’s team and bolstering its marketing efforts to amplify brand awareness and engagement.

“I’m so excited to partner with Fearless Fund, an organization that prides itself on truly supporting women of color,” Heim said. “For the past three years, our goal of not only sustaining but expanding as a business is now possible with key investors creating a level playing field in the beauty category. This investment allows us to not only reach a larger consumer base but continue our commitment of bringing innovative products to those looking for a simplified, edited hair care routine with the key essentials resulting in healthy hair.”

Prior to launch Bread secured more than $2 million in pre-seed funding led by Imaginary Ventures, the VC firm of Net-a-porter founder Natalie Massenet that also backs Everlane, Glossier, Mejuri and Kosas.