Money — it’s the name of Chris Appleton’s first product: a vegan hair mask.

“It’s money in an emotional value,” said the celebrity hairstylist. “You know when you’ve had that blowout, you feel great about yourself, you walk out the door and everyone’s looking at you? It’s that inner confidence.”

Appleton certainly knows a thing or two about creating a memorable moment with a look, working with high-profile clients that include Jennifer Lopez (he went viral touching up her curls in a behind-the-scenes video at last year’s Super Bowl), Ariana Grande (giving her that snatched pony), Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian West.

The launch is a partnership with Color Wow. While Appleton has collaborated with the hair care brand and its creator, founder and chief executive officer Gail Federici (the John Frieda alum), as an adviser in his role as global creative director, this product marks his own official release.

“I’m the type of hairstylist that uses a lot of products to create a look, but I’m particular about what products I use and also the effects it has on the hair during and after,” said Appleton. The 37-year-old, originally from England, has a growing following of his own with 1.6 million Instagram followers.

“I love working with Chris, because he really knows what he’s talking about when it comes to product,” said Federici. “He’s been working with us over the last few years. Whenever we’ve been working on any kind of new formula, we get Chris’ input, which has been really valuable. And I like the collaboration because what he does with hair is magical.”

“This really is like a different feel,” Appleton said of the formulation behind “Money.” “It was important that it was massively inclusive for every hair texture, every hair type. It’s not just about the slickness of the hair or the shine. It’s about having hair that’s easy to style after. It long-term reduces the breakage. It makes hair more hydrated. Over time, the hair becomes shinier and stronger with the use of these ingredients.”

Working with Color Wow’s in-house chemist, Dr. Joe Cincotta, Appleton utilizes blue sea kale, which is rich in sulphur (binding with damaged keratin for strengthening) and provides antioxidants; hydrolyzed vegetable protein complex, which works to strengthen and repair, and a sea kelp and algae blend of minerals, vitamins and carbohydrates that gives hair moisture. The result is a product that’s nourishing for both natural and colored hair, works for all hair types, fine, thin, frizzy and coarse, and yet leaves hair feeling “weightless” in feel, said Appleton.

“That was missing on the market,” he continued. “And it’s really difficult to do that with masks. That’s why I’m proud that we’ve captured that weightless essence.”

The product, $45, will first be available at Colorwowhair.com on Feb. 24 before launching at Sephora.com and in stores in March.

“Sephora is thrilled to partner with Color Wow and continue to bring our clients the very best in hair care, as well as support all hair types, textures and concerns,” said Jennifer Lucchese, vice president of hair care merchandising at Sephora, in a statement. “With its powerful, award-winning formulations, backed by renowned beauty chemists and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, Color Wow is disrupting the category by helping clients solve their most frustrating hair problems and achieve results.”