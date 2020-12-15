Cordless beauty tool maker Lunata Beauty has raised a $3 million Series A.

The capital was raised from Enfield Investments Holding Ltd.

Lunata Beauty was founded by Monica Abramov and Stacey Boguslavskaya in 2017 in order to bring a selection of cordless styling tools to market. The brand makes cordless curling wands and straight irons starting at $110, as well as other hair tools like brushes and grooming kits, and dry shampoo.

Lunata’s products are sold at Costco, Kohl’s, QVC, Urban Outfitters and other retailers. The business plans to expand into Europe, grow the team and grow its direct-to-consumer business with the funds.

