“I’ve always known that I eventually wanted to create my own product and product line,” shared hairstylist Scotty Cunha. “But I would say, it really hit about two years ago when I was sipping my rosé by the pool in the Hamptons thinking about how my work goes so far beyond just doing hair.”

In February, Cunha — whose clients include the Kardashian-Jenner clan — is launching Rosé Rescue. His first release is a $20 hair mask that doubles as a leave-in conditioner. “[It’s] what has been missing from my kit. I have realized that so many people are afraid to use hair masks, because they have this idea that masks will make their hair greasy. I wanted to make a mask that people could use as a daily conditioner or as a leave-in treatment between coloring.” The product leaves the hair “hydrated,” yet “fresh” and “clean,” he added.