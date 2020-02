LONDON — Gisou by Negin Mirsalehi, the haircare brand inspired by bees, has welcomed its first outside investor in Vaultier7 and the aim is to generate more than $100 million in revenue in the next three years.

Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe founded Gisou in 2015. The brand offers 11 high-end products, including the Honey Infused Hair Oil, the range’s hero and very first formulation.