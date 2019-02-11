Hair extensions are becoming even more mainstream at New York Fashion Week.

Several hairstylists — including Duffy for Sies Marjan, Guido Palau at Tory Burch, and Yuko Tamura for LaQuan Smith — have embraced extensions for the runway this season.

At Sies Marjan, Duffy used extensions on 11 girls, and a superlong wig on another. Six girls had black hair, and six had more vibrant colors, like red and pink. The rest of the girls had short ponytails, meant to focus attention on models with flowing locks. “The exaggeration of the other girls is a little bit louder, so you feel the romanticism of it,” Duffy told WWD.

At LaQuan Smith, Tamura used 30-inch hair extensions to create amplified, low ponytails with center parts.

At Tory Burch, Palau created a “fetish-y” long braid using extensions. “Adding [hair extensions] and doing this superlong braid gives it an ‘Avatar’-ish feel,” he said. “Suddenly, normal doesn’t feel like quite enough,” he added, talking about extreme lengths.

