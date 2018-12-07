While Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s products are creating a sales frenzy at Ulta Beauty, Kendall Jenner is making waves of her own in another beauty category — hair-care tools.

Jenner was the inspiration and has become the face of Runway Series, a styling line from a new division of the JH Group called Formawell Beauty. JH Group is a California-based hair-care company founded by Dr. Emil Hakin, a 25-year-plus industry veteran.

“Our goal was not to be just another tool line,” said Ron Razeggi, chief operating officer of Formawell in regard to the Runway Series. “We wanted to bring salon-quality products at an affordable price. Hair is part of the fashion industry and who better than Kendall Jenner to inspire our packaging and design? Now the talent and the product have come together to launch on social media and at retail.”

Jenner headlines the social media campaign shot at Los Angeles’ Milk Studios that kicks off the launch on Dec. 8. The marketing push will also include 15 other social media influencers who combine for more than 200 million followers. Razeggi said Jenner will also appear at launch parties and, going forward, will have direct input into future products.

“I work all over the world at fashion shoots and on runway shows, so I need to know that my hair looks its best and stays in great condition,” stated Jenner, who was a headliner at this week’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “I trust the Runway Series tools because they give me confidence every time I step out on to the runway or when I am having a night out with friends.”

The products in the line include: Formawell Runway Series Pro Hair Dryer, Formawell Runway Series Pro Flat Iron, Formawell Runway Series Pro Curling Iron and Formawell Runway Series Pro Hair Brushes — including rounds, detanglers and paddles. Prices range from $14.99 to $119 for the collection that will be sold at FormawellBeauty.com as well as several department, specialty and mass retailers. “We wanted to bring salon quality at an affordable price,” Razeggi said. Industry sources said, depending on how large distribution grows, the line could fetch sales exceeding $100 million. JH Group did not comment on sales projections.

All of the Formawell Runway products are infused with ionic-gold mineral technology. According to the company, the ionic gold fusion technology promotes ultra-shiny and conditioned hair thanks to high levels of negative ions and infrared energy from 24-karat gold minerals. JH Group has a heritage in salon hair-care liquids and tools and was a pioneer in ionic technology.

Runway Series hits the market at a time when styling tools are showing greater percentage growth than overall hair-care products, according to Nielsen data. Sales are propelled, according to Kline and Co., by greater availability of salon-quality products at retail. Recently, Hot Tools launched a mass market line called Signature Series at Walmart. Stylist Kristin Ess also just unveiled a line of tools in tandem with her hair care at Target. Another trend boosting hair tool sales, retailers said, is improved appliances that lessen damage to hair or work in tandem with complementary liquids to produce long-wearing results.

Jenner has a successful apparel and accessories line with her sister called Kendall + Kylie. She was also the face of the now discontinued Estée Edit. Jenner’s half-sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian launched hair tools in 2014 with Farouk Systems. The line is no longer mentioned as a brand on Farouk’s web site, but some items are still the market.