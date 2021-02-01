Winnie Harlow is joining John Paul Mitchell Systems as the company’s first global ambassador.

“My mom is a hairdresser, so hair has always been really important to me and a big part of my childhood, but I never actually thought about doing a hair campaign,” said the model, 26, in an exclusive statement. “I’ve done many campaigns in my life but none that was specifically about hair. So when the opportunity arose to work with Paul Mitchell and I thought about it, the more it felt like the perfect fit. It rang so true to me and my history.”

Founded in 1980 by John Paul DeJoria and the late Paul Mitchell, JPMS is an American manufacturer of products and styling tools in the professional hair care industry. Harlow features in the company’s new 2021 campaign, shot by photographer Micaiah Carter. Harlow’s longtime hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramirez, has also been tapped by JPMS as a brand ambassador. Ramirez has worked with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.

“In my life, hair plays such a big role, especially being a woman of color,” continued Harlow, who sports various hairstyles in the ad campaign. “I think being a woman of color across the entertainment industry, it is something that is overlooked or not considered. Hair is such a big part of our community and, at the same time, not something that many people know how to take care of or style. With my job and having to wear various different styles for shoots, fashion shows and editorials, it is so important to find the right hairdresser and to be knowledgeable about your texture and how to style and protect your hair with the right products….I’m really looking forward to working with the team more on campaign shoots, launches, content and eventually events. I have so many ideas and concepts that I can’t wait to bring to life. It’s a really exciting partnership.”

The public was introduced to Harlow, born Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young and originally from Canada, as a contestant on Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014. The model — who was diagnosed with vitiligo as a child (when pigment-making cells stop producing melanin, which creates a loss of skin, hair or eye color) — has since walked runways for brands such as Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Prabal Gurung and Tommy Hilfiger and modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Nike, Diesel, H&M, Dior Beauty and MAC Cosmetics.

“As our first official global ambassador for Paul Mitchell, Winnie is such an amazing representation of not only what we do as a company and who we are as a brand, but of humanity,” Michaeline DeJoria, vice chairman of JPMS, explained in a statement. “I have incredible respect for her as a confident, successful role model, and I love her style and vibe. I admire her fearlessness and creativity for how she embraces self-expression through different hairstyles, making her the perfect fit for Paul Mitchell. For over 40 years, we have been dedicated to the professional beauty industry, and hairdressers hold a special place in our hearts. Now as we embark on the next 40 years, we’re proud to partner with Winnie and César who really exemplify the future of the brand and next generation of Paul Mitchell users.”