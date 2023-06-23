Naturally Celebratory

The mood was celebratory at a dinner WWD cohosted with Amyris at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi for Tia Mowry’s 4U line of hair products for curls, and why not? The actress-slash-lifestyle influencer-slash entrepreneur is one of the first Black women to launch a hair care line at Walmart. 4U uses hemisqualane rather than silicone to tame curls, and the fledgling brand has already garnered numerous awards from the likes of Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. “I feel like when women come together there’s nothing we can’t do,” said Mowry, to a crowd that included Peloton instructor — and newly minted “Today” show contributor — Ally Love, designer Tracy Reese and Karima McDaniel, the brand’s president, plus a slew of fashion and beauty influencers. “Like many in this room I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery and learning how to embrace my natural hair texture…so to be in a room full of wonderful, beautiful faces and to see how individually unique you all are is incredibly inspiring.”