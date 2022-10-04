Olaplex Developer Dr. Eric Pressly Unveils Epres, A Bond-repair Technology

Dr. Eric Pressly looks to disrupt the hair care industry yet again.

The chemist, who developed Olaplex, introduces Epres — a one-step bonding treatment for damaged hair.

It’s a patent-pending molecular technology that repairs disulfide bonds, explained Pressly.

He offers both a professional product, priced at $79 with 82 uses, and an at-home treatment, $48 for a starter kit, $34 for two refills of the “bond repair concentrates.”

The Epres Professional Bond Repair is made to be mixed with color or retexturizing formulas. Courtesy of Epres

The professional product — Professional Bond Repair — is made to be mixed with color or retexturizing formulas (bleach, lighteners, perms, Japanese straightening, hydroxide relaxer). Created without impacting the pH of the chemical services (it’s acid-free), the result is meant to leave hair stronger and softer, with less breakage and frizz.

Dr. Eric Pressly

At home, a concentrate is poured into a container, water is added, and the product is sprayed onto hair and left on for 10 minutes.

Pressly came up with the idea for Epres in early 2020.

“It was after COVID-19 broke,” he explained. “I was semi-retired, and I wasn’t sure what I was going to do with my life….When COVID-19 hit, we were locked up and creativity went.”

Pressly, who holds more than 100 patents in bond-repair technology, considers Epres to be his best invention yet.

“This is a technology that repairs the hair better than other technologies out there, any other in my option,” he said. “And it does so quickly and easily.”