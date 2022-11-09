Olaplex’s Sales Fall Short of Wall Street Expectations

Olaplex’s sales fell short of Wall Street expectations in the third quarter.

The hair care company’s net sales increased 9.2 percent to $176.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts polled by Factset had been expecting $190 million in sales.

They decreased 4.3 percent in the U.S., but were 27.8 percent higher internationally.

Specialty retail increased 60 percent to $74.2 million, professional declined 16 percent to $63 million and direct-to-consumer fell 2.6 percent to $39.3 million.

Net income increased 7.4 percent. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.11 for the third quarter 2022, flat versus the third quarter of 2021.

JuE Wong, Olaplex’s president and chief executive officer, said: “Our third quarter performance was in line with the preliminary estimates provided in our business update in October 2022. In response to the moderating sales growth trends, we are taking actions that we believe will strengthen our forecasting capabilities and accelerate demand for Olaplex products.”

She added: “More broadly, we believe that the fundamental competitive advantages of our business remain intact and that we are well-positioned to capitalize on a broad and exciting range of future growth opportunities.”

Last month Olaplex’s shares took a tumble after it downgraded its full-year outlook, spooking investors.

It’s now expecting net sales between $704 million and $711 million in 2022, down from its prior forecast of between $796 million and $826 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in at between $425 million and $431 million, compared with $504 million to $526 million.