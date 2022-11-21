Parfait Harnesses the Power of AI for Hair

Luxury wig brand Parfait is using the power of technology to modernize the wig category.

On Thursday, the company introduced its second capsule collection, with “Grownish” actress and singer Justine Skye as the face of the hair and wig industry’s latest disruption.

Conceived, designed and engineered by Black women, “Parfait is the first and only company to use AI and facial recognition technology to create custom wigs and hair products on-demand,” said Isoken Igbinedion, cofounder and chief executive officer. “We provide an end-to-end concierge service that allows customers to receive support across the entire product life-cycle, from understanding what wig to purchase to advice on how to care for your hair to increase the product’s longevity.”

The company, which launched in September, has developed technology that enables it “to deliver fully customized wigs and extensions within seven to nine business days from purchase to delivery,” Igbinedion said. Traditionally, wig and hair piece consumers go to a brick-and-mortar store, where they try on different styles.

Often, the experience can be disappointing for Black women, perhaps because the lighting may not complement their skin tone or the wig’s lace is the wrong shade or the salesperson may be rushing them. At Parfait, according to cofounder and chief technology officer Ifueko Igbinedion, “We’re not only reducing the amount of stress and friction customers experience during the purchasing process, but we are also ensuring the best outcomes for retailers and manufacturers of hair, beauty and personal care products, who often live and die by customer happiness.”

Isoken Igbinegion and Ifueko Igninegion are sisters who started the company with Marylese Reeves, cofounder and chief operating officer, and Simone Kendle, cofounder and chief marketing officer. The team has extensive experience in the tech space, with collective credentials including the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, MIT and work tours through Amazon, Microsoft, Capital One, Google, IBM, Waymo and NASA.

Parfait’s founder, clockwise from the top left: Isoken Igbinegion, Marylese Reeves, Ifueko Igbinegion and Simone Kendle.

Black women spend $6.6 billion on beauty annually, though they only represent 11.1 percent of the total U.S. beauty market. Further, racial disparity in the beauty industry means Black brands capture only 2.4 percent of revenue in the overall beauty market, according to findings by researchers at McKinsey & Co.’s Institute for Black Economic Mobility.

With its technology-driven wig line, Parfait intends to impact this economic gap with a business model that centers Black beauty.

Eliminating bias is also at the forefront of Parfait’s mission, along with “building the next generation of AI technology for beauty and hair care. Whether you are at the salon, in stores or in the comfort of your home, our technology will allow users to not only understand what product options will work best for their specific features, but also accurately visualize how these products will look in real life, so that expectation always equals reality,” said Ifueko Igbinegion.

The company’s AI captures the key inputs required to make the perfect wig: the dimensions of the user’s head, skin tone and facial features. Prices start at $380 for a customized wig and rise to $1,140.

Isoken Igbinegion believes the company’s technology will have a particularly positive impact for professional stylists. “As we grow into a trusted source for quality, ethically sourced, tech-enabled hair products, we enable stylists to focus on developing their skills and building their own brands instead of dealing with sourcing challenges,” she said. “Additionally, our customizable product offerings will allow stylists to have more flexibility in their own provided services.”

Parfait’s newest campaign is expected to elevate the hair and wig industry for the wide spectrum of people who are gravitating toward wig wearing, whether for medical reasons, going for a look they want, or to protect their natural hair.

“Through development of increasingly automated production processes based in the U.S., we will be able to better serve our community by providing more transparency, lower price points, faster lead times and regular innovation,” Ifueko Igbinegion said.